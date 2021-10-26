Wall street estimates Earnings report Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Earnings results for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Brinker International has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for Brinker International are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $5.65 per share. Brinker International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Brinker International stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for EAT. The average twelve-month price target for Brinker International is $60.58 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

Brinker International has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International does not currently pay a dividend. Brinker International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Brinker International will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.90% next year. This indicates that Brinker International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

In the past three months, Brinker International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $407,239.00 in company stock. Only 3.72% of the stock of Brinker International is held by insiders. 95.70% of the stock of Brinker International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT



The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 15.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 15.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Brinker International has a PEG Ratio of 1.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

