How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Earnings results for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company earned $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year (($2.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 8.31% in the coming year, from $7.46 to $8.08 per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Bristol-Myers Squibb will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “8911662”.

Analyst Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for BMY. The average twelve-month price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $72.25 with a high price target of $77.00 and a low price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.25, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $57.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays a meaningful dividend of 3.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bristol-Myers Squibb has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is 30.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bristol-Myers Squibb will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.26% next year. This indicates that Bristol-Myers Squibb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

In the past three months, Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,190,312.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by insiders. 72.10% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY



Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 8.31% in the coming year, from $7.46 to $8.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is -25.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

