Wall street estimates Earnings report Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Earnings results for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Brookline Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.87% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.23 per share. Brookline Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Brookline Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 1:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “495902”.

Analyst Opinion on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Brookline Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for BRKL. The average twelve-month price target for Brookline Bancorp is $17.00 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

Brookline Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Brookline Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookline Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 82.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Brookline Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.02% next year. This indicates that Brookline Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

In the past three months, Brookline Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Brookline Bancorp is held by insiders. 80.56% of the stock of Brookline Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL



Earnings for Brookline Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.87% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 12.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Brookline Bancorp is 12.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Brookline Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

