Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Bryn Mawr Bank stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Bryn Mawr Bank Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $48.01. 29460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80328. Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank were trading at $48.01 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $50.29. While on yearly highs and lows, Bryn Mawr Bank's today has traded high as $48.65 and has touched $47.12 on the downward trend.

Bryn Mawr Bank Earnings and What to expect:

Bryn Mawr Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for Bryn Mawr Bank are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.00 per share. Bryn Mawr Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 14.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 14.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.28. Bryn Mawr Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $49.03 And 5 day price change is -$0.79 (-1.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 72,617. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.34 and 20 day price change is $2.29 (5.03%) and average 20 day moving volume is 72,594. 50 day moving average is $43.58 and 50 day price change is $7.13 ( 17.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 69,848. 200 day moving average is $42.38 and 200 day price change is $14.93 (45.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 97,255.

Other owners latest trading in Bryn Mawr Bank :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Asset Management Inc. were 224,655 which equates to market value of $10.32M and appx 0.60% owners of Bryn Mawr Bank

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 11,413 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Bryn Mawr Bank

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 33,013 which equates to market value of $1.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Bryn Mawr Bank

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.89% for Bryn Mawr Bank

