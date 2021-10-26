Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Earnings results for Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge has generated $8.30 earnings per share over the last year ($13.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Earnings for Bunge are expected to decrease by -14.82% in the coming year, from $8.84 to $7.53 per share. Bunge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Bunge will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160167”.

Analyst Opinion on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bunge stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for BG. The average twelve-month price target for Bunge is $92.80 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $88.00.

According to analysts' consensus price target of $92.80, Bunge has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $88.32. Bunge has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bunge has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bunge is 25.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bunge will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.89% next year. This indicates that Bunge will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bunge (NYSE:BG)

In the past three months, Bunge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,200.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Bunge is held by insiders. 81.20% of the stock of Bunge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bunge (NYSE:BG



Earnings for Bunge are expected to decrease by -14.82% in the coming year, from $8.84 to $7.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Bunge is 6.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Bunge is 6.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.47. Bunge has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

