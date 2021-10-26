Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Earnings results for CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International has generated $20.29 earnings per share over the last year ($18.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for CACI International are expected to grow by 2.97% in the coming year, from $18.50 to $19.05 per share. CACI International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CACI International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CACI International stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for CACI. The average twelve-month price target for CACI International is $295.17 with a high price target of $311.00 and a low price target of $283.00.

on CACI’s analyst rating history

CACI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $295.17, CACI International has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $284.31. CACI International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International does not currently pay a dividend. CACI International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

In the past three months, CACI International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,017,726.00 in company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of CACI International is held by insiders. 88.04% of the stock of CACI International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CACI International (NYSE:CACI



Earnings for CACI International are expected to grow by 2.97% in the coming year, from $18.50 to $19.05 per share. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. CACI International has a PEG Ratio of 2.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CACI International has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

