How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Earnings results for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for Cadence Bancorporation are expected to decrease by -33.08% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $1.78 per share. Cadence Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cadence Bancorporation stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for CADE. The average twelve-month price target for Cadence Bancorporation is $24.75 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

Cadence Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.75, Cadence Bancorporation has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $21.28. Cadence Bancorporation has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cadence Bancorporation has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cadence Bancorporation is 85.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cadence Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.39% next year. This indicates that Cadence Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

In the past three months, Cadence Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of Cadence Bancorporation is held by insiders. 92.00% of the stock of Cadence Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE



Earnings for Cadence Bancorporation are expected to decrease by -33.08% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Cadence Bancorporation is 5.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Cadence Bancorporation is 5.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Cadence Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

