Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Cambium Networks stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cambium Networks Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Cambium Networks traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.45. 123223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237113. Shares of Cambium Networks were trading at $28.45 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $66.40. While on yearly highs and lows, Cambium Networks's today has traded high as $28.97 and has touched $27.55 on the downward trend.

Cambium Networks Earnings and What to expect:

Cambium Networks last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business earned $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Its revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cambium Networks has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for Cambium Networks are expected to grow by 16.03% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.52 per share. Cambium Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Cambium Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6175585”.

Earnings for Cambium Networks are expected to grow by 16.03% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Cambium Networks is 16.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Cambium Networks is 16.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 43.33. Cambium Networks has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Cambium Networks has a P/B Ratio of 11.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $30.98 And 5 day price change is -$6.60 (-18.95%) with average volume for 5 day average is 429,719. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $34.13 and 20 day price change is -$9.18 (-24.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 234,850. 50 day moving average is $35.31 and 50 day price change is -$9.53 ( -25.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 212,542. 200 day moving average is $43.85 and 200 day price change is $1.24 (4.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 277,857.

Other owners latest trading in Cambium Networks :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 2,400 which equates to market value of $86K and appx 0.00% owners of Cambium Networks

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 116,500 which equates to market value of $4.22M and appx 0.30% owners of Cambium Networks

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 11,100 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Cambium Networks

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.82% for Cambium Networks

