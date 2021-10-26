Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Earnings results for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company earned $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Earnings for Camtek are expected to grow by 7.04% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.52 per share. Camtek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Camtek will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Camtek stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for CAMT. The average twelve-month price target for Camtek is $32.80 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Camtek has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.80, Camtek has a forecasted downside of 18.2% from its current price of $40.09. Camtek has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek does not currently pay a dividend. Camtek has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

In the past three months, Camtek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.40% of the stock of Camtek is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.23% of the stock of Camtek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT



Earnings for Camtek are expected to grow by 7.04% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Camtek is 40.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Camtek is 40.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Camtek has a P/B Ratio of 7.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

