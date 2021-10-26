Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Earnings results for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Earnings for Carriage Services are expected to grow by 12.83% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $2.99 per share. Carriage Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Carriage Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “1229337”.

Analyst Opinion on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Carriage Services stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for CSV. The average twelve-month price target for Carriage Services is $51.00 with a high price target of $55.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

Carriage Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Carriage Services has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $43.97. Carriage Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carriage Services has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carriage Services is 21.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carriage Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.38% next year. This indicates that Carriage Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

In the past three months, Carriage Services insiders have sold 412.87% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $36,980.00 in company stock and sold $189,659.00 in company stock. 11.30% of the stock of Carriage Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.54% of the stock of Carriage Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV



Earnings for Carriage Services are expected to grow by 12.83% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Carriage Services is 38.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Carriage Services is 38.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.49. Carriage Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carriage Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

