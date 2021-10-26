Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Carrols Restaurant Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Carrols Restaurant Group Downgraded by Raymond James on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group traded down -$0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.93. 242262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311352. Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group were trading at $3.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.09. While on yearly highs and lows, Carrols Restaurant Group’s today has traded high as $4.29 and has touched $3.82 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Carrols Restaurant Group Earnings and What to expect:

Carrols Restaurant Group last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm earned $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.07) per share. Carrols Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group is -6.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.95 And 5 day price change is $0.20 (5.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 436,879. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.80 and 20 day price change is $0.19 (5.03%) and average 20 day moving volume is 289,005. 50 day moving average is $3.89 and 50 day price change is -$0.06 ( -1.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 363,922. 200 day moving average is $5.43 and 200 day price change is -$2.47 (-38.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 356,939.

Other owners latest trading in Carrols Restaurant Group :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 131,604 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.00% owners of Carrols Restaurant Group

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 214,504 which equates to market value of $1.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Carrols Restaurant Group

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wexford Capital LP were 107,584 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.10% owners of Carrols Restaurant Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 44.02% for Carrols Restaurant Group

