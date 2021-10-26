Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Earnings results for CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm earned $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. CBTX has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for CBTX are expected to decrease by -13.04% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.40 per share. CBTX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CBTX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CBTX stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for CBTX. The average twelve-month price target for CBTX is $28.00 with a high price target of $29.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

on CBTX’s analyst rating history

CBTX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, CBTX has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $27.39. CBTX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CBTX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CBTX is 49.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CBTX will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.14% next year. This indicates that CBTX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

In the past three months, CBTX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.04% of the stock of CBTX is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.25% of the stock of CBTX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX



Earnings for CBTX are expected to decrease by -13.04% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of CBTX is 17.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of CBTX is 17.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. CBTX has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here