Earnings and Growth Analysis : CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Earnings results for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CEMEX are expected to decrease by -5.26% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.72 per share. CEMEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CEMEX stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for CX. The average twelve-month price target for CEMEX is $9.70 with a high price target of $11.20 and a low price target of $5.40.

CEMEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.70, CEMEX has a forecasted upside of 42.6% from its current price of $6.80. CEMEX has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX does not currently pay a dividend. CEMEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, CEMEX will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.94% next year. This indicates that CEMEX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

In the past three months, CEMEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of CEMEX is held by insiders. Only 37.15% of the stock of CEMEX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMEX (NYSE:CX



Earnings for CEMEX are expected to decrease by -5.26% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of CEMEX is -18.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CEMEX has a PEG Ratio of 0.24. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CEMEX has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

