Wall street estimates Earnings report Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Earnings results for Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Central Pacific Financial are expected to decrease by -18.37% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.00 per share. Central Pacific Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Central Pacific Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10161136”.

Analyst Opinion on Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Central Pacific Financial stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for CPF. The average twelve-month price target for Central Pacific Financial is $26.00 with a high price target of $29.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

Central Pacific Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Central Pacific Financial has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $27.30. Central Pacific Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Central Pacific Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 72.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Central Pacific Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.00% next year. This indicates that Central Pacific Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

In the past three months, Central Pacific Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Central Pacific Financial is held by insiders. 88.69% of the stock of Central Pacific Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF



Earnings for Central Pacific Financial are expected to decrease by -18.37% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 13.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Central Pacific Financial is 13.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Central Pacific Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

