Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Earnings results for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year ($10.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 8.21% in the coming year, from $13.65 to $14.77 per share. Century Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Century Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723051”.

Analyst Opinion on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Century Communities stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for CCS. The average twelve-month price target for Century Communities is $84.00 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $54.00.

Century Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.00, Century Communities has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $65.55. Century Communities has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Century Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Century Communities is 9.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Century Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.06% next year. This indicates that Century Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

In the past three months, Century Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,487,200.00 in company stock. 11.80% of the stock of Century Communities is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 85.55% of the stock of Century Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS



Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 8.21% in the coming year, from $13.65 to $14.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 6.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 6.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. Century Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

