Will stock surge before Earnings results? ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Earnings results for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company earned $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.2. Earnings for ChampionX are expected to grow by 83.61% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $1.12 per share. ChampionX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. ChampionX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ChampionX stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for CHX. The average twelve-month price target for ChampionX is $23.72 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

on CHX’s analyst rating history

ChampionX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.72, ChampionX has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $25.33. ChampionX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX does not currently pay a dividend. ChampionX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

In the past three months, ChampionX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.83% of the stock of ChampionX is held by insiders. 95.63% of the stock of ChampionX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX



Earnings for ChampionX are expected to grow by 83.61% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of ChampionX is 422.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of ChampionX is 422.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. ChampionX has a P/B Ratio of 3.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here