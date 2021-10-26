numbers crunched for you before earnings results ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Earnings results for ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. ChoiceOne Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Dividend Strength: ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ChoiceOne Financial Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

In the past three months, ChoiceOne Financial Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.87% of the stock of ChoiceOne Financial Services is held by insiders. Only 11.64% of the stock of ChoiceOne Financial Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS



The P/E ratio of ChoiceOne Financial Services is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of ChoiceOne Financial Services is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

