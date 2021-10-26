Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Earnings results for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company earned $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year ($5.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Earnings for Churchill Downs are expected to grow by 34.46% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $8.35 per share. Churchill Downs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Churchill Downs will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Churchill Downs stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings for CHDN. The average twelve-month price target for Churchill Downs is $260.33 with a high price target of $294.00 and a low price target of $235.00.

Churchill Downs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Churchill Downs has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs has a dividend yield of 0.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Churchill Downs has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Churchill Downs is 74.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Churchill Downs will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.43% next year. This indicates that Churchill Downs will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

In the past three months, Churchill Downs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,261,344.00 in company stock. Only 4.28% of the stock of Churchill Downs is held by insiders. 71.05% of the stock of Churchill Downs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN



Earnings for Churchill Downs are expected to grow by 34.46% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $8.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Churchill Downs is 48.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Churchill Downs is 48.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.05. Churchill Downs has a P/B Ratio of 27.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

