Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Earnings results for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. Cimpress has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cimpress are expected to decrease by -1.17% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.37 per share. Cimpress has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.00, Cimpress has a forecasted upside of 39.5% from its current price of $88.86. Cimpress has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress does not currently pay a dividend. Cimpress does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

In the past three months, Cimpress insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.50% of the stock of Cimpress is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 85.73% of the stock of Cimpress is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR



Earnings for Cimpress are expected to decrease by -1.17% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Cimpress is -29.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cimpress has a PEG Ratio of 1.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

