Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Earnings results for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($17.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to decrease by -4.40% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $5.00 per share. Cincinnati Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Cincinnati Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cincinnati Financial stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for CINF. The average twelve-month price target for Cincinnati Financial is $126.80 with a high price target of $148.00 and a low price target of $110.00.

on CINF

Cincinnati Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.80, Cincinnati Financial has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $123.44. Cincinnati Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cincinnati Financial has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 76.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cincinnati Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.40% next year. This indicates that Cincinnati Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.22% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by insiders. 66.37% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF



Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to decrease by -4.40% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $5.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 7.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 7.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Cincinnati Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here