Nothing seems to bother Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Earnings results for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business earned $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Civista Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.78% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.19 per share. Civista Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Civista Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Civista Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for CIVB. The average twelve-month price target for Civista Bancshares is $20.75 with a high price target of $24.00 and a low price target of $17.50.

Dividend Strength: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Civista Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Civista Bancshares is 28.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Civista Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.57% next year. This indicates that Civista Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

In the past three months, Civista Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,638.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.82% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by insiders. 54.32% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)



Earnings for Civista Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.78% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 10.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 10.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Civista Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

