Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Raised by B. Riley to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cleveland-Cliffs stock Target Raised by B. Riley on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $37.00. The analysts previously had $36.00 target price. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs traded up $1.51 on friday, reaching $25.34. 23882247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23487010. On friday, Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.51. While on yearly highs and lows, Cleveland-Cliffs today has traded high as $25.45 and has touched $23.87 on the downward trend.

Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings and What to expect:

Cleveland-Cliffs last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Its revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cleveland-Cliffs has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs are expected to decrease by -45.93% in the coming year, from $6.14 to $3.32 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$22.61 And 5 day price change is $3.94 (18.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,551,893. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.20 and 20 day price change is $4.14 (19.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 22,071,014. 50 day moving average is $22.29 and 50 day price change is -$0.52 ( -2.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,299,213. 200 day moving average is $19.87 and 200 day price change is $7.28 (40.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 23,765,088.

Other owners latest trading in Cleveland-Cliffs :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 749,397 which equates to market value of $14.85M and appx 0.00% owners of Cleveland-Cliffs

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 82,039 which equates to market value of $1.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Cleveland-Cliffs

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Optimum Investment Advisors were 1,700 which equates to market value of $34K and appx 0.00% owners of Cleveland-Cliffs

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.70% for Cleveland-Cliffs

