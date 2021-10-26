Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Raised by Truist to $185.00

Cloudflare stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cloudflare stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $185.00. The analysts previously had $130.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cloudflare traded up $9.01 on friday, reaching $190.36. 1937185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4453041. On friday, Shares of Cloudflare closed at $190.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10.Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $191.21. While on yearly highs and lows, Cloudflare today has traded high as $191.21 and has touched $179.73 on the downward trend.

Cloudflare Earnings and What to expect:

Cloudflare last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm earned $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cloudflare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.37) per share. Cloudflare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Cloudflare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern.

Earnings for Cloudflare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Cloudflare is -415.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cloudflare has a P/B Ratio of 70.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$180.47 And 5 day price change is $9.88 (5.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,251,883. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $148.76 and 20 day price change is $67.84 (55.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,910,341. 50 day moving average is $135.19 and 50 day price change is $68.90 ( 56.59%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,587,386. 200 day moving average is $99.10 and 200 day price change is $111.50 (140.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,906,512.

Other owners latest trading in Cloudflare :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 1,285 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Cloudflare

On 10/25/2021 shares held by CFM Wealth Partners LLC were 34,838 which equates to market value of $3.92M and appx 1.00% owners of Cloudflare

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,313,532 which equates to market value of $147.97M and appx 0.10% owners of Cloudflare

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.94% for Cloudflare

