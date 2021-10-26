Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Earnings results for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year ($5.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Earnings for CME Group are expected to grow by 8.12% in the coming year, from $6.65 to $7.19 per share. CME Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CME Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CME Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for CME. The average twelve-month price target for CME Group is $209.82 with a high price target of $235.00 and a low price target of $135.00.

CME Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $209.82, CME Group has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $217.69. CME Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CME Group has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of CME Group is 53.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CME Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.07% next year. This indicates that CME Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

In the past three months, CME Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,419,755.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of CME Group is held by insiders. 86.19% of the stock of CME Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)



Earnings for CME Group are expected to grow by 8.12% in the coming year, from $6.65 to $7.19 per share. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 40.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 40.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. CME Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

