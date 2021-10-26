Did they just beat EPS? CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Earnings results for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to decrease by -0.84% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.35 per share. CNO Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CNO Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CNO Financial Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for CNO. The average twelve-month price target for CNO Financial Group is $27.25 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNO Financial Group has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNO Financial Group is 20.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNO Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.13% next year. This indicates that CNO Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

In the past three months, CNO Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by insiders. 97.08% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO



Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to decrease by -0.84% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 7.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 7.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. CNO Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

