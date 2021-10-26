CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

CNX Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CNX Resources Downgraded by Raymond James on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of CNX Resources traded down -$0.42 on Monday, reaching $15.21. 1949217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3624670. Shares of CNX Resources were trading at $15.21 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $15.89. While on yearly highs and lows, CNX Resources's today has traded high as $15.30 and has touched $14.89 on the downward trend.

CNX Resources Earnings and What to expect:

CNX Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $359 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year (($1.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CNX Resources are expected to grow by 11.50% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.26 per share. CNX Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. CNX Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for CNX Resources are expected to grow by 11.50% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of CNX Resources is -11.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CNX Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CNX Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $14.85 And 5 day price change is $1.41 (10.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,697,248. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.55 and 20 day price change is $2.67 (21.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,364,952. 50 day moving average is $12.36 and 50 day price change is $3.93 ( 34.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,280,843. 200 day moving average is $13.25 and 200 day price change is $2.44 (19.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,152,871.

Other owners latest trading in CNX Resources :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by OLD National Bancorp IN were 20,750 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of CNX Resources

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 255,455 which equates to market value of $3.22M and appx 0.00% owners of CNX Resources

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 72,919 which equates to market value of $0.92M and appx 0.00% owners of CNX Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.29% for CNX Resources

