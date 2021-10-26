Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Earnings results for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Coeur Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “101 60 418”.

Analyst Opinion on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Coeur Mining stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for CDE. The average twelve-month price target for Coeur Mining is $9.50 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $8.50.

on CDE’s analyst rating history

Coeur Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Coeur Mining has a forecasted upside of 38.3% from its current price of $6.87. Coeur Mining has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Coeur Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

In the past three months, Coeur Mining insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $133,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by insiders. 63.00% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE



Earnings for Coeur Mining are expected to grow by 226.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is 22.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is 22.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.47. Coeur Mining has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here