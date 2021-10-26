Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $360.00

Coinbase Global stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Coinbase Global stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $360.00. The analysts previously had $335.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Coinbase Global traded down -$2.92 on Monday, reaching $322.63. 1764728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4814537. On Monday, Shares of Coinbase Global closed at $322.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.65 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. While on yearly highs and lows, Coinbase Global today has traded high as $328.48 and has touched $317.40 on the downward trend.

Coinbase Global Earnings and What to expect:

Coinbase Global last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Its revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Coinbase Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coinbase Global are expected to decrease by -45.99% in the coming year, from $13.96 to $7.54 per share. Coinbase Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Coinbase Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$314.56 And 5 day price change is $26.08 (8.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,523,392. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $268.42 and 20 day price change is $101.87 (44.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,638,943. 50 day moving average is $257.65 and 50 day price change is $74.88 ( 29.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,284,533. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Coinbase Global :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC were 37,711 which equates to market value of $8.58M and appx 0.60% owners of Coinbase Global

On 10/25/2021 shares held by RPG Investment Advisory LLC were 120 which equates to market value of $27K and appx 0.00% owners of Coinbase Global

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC were 882 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Coinbase Global

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 20.26% for Coinbase Global

