Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $185.00

Colliers International Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Colliers International Group stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $185.00. The analysts previously had $160.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Colliers International Group traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $146.57. 3108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76478. On Monday, Shares of Colliers International Group closed at $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63.Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $148.77. While on yearly highs and lows, Colliers International Group today has traded high as $146.57 and has touched $144.46 on the downward trend.

Colliers International Group Earnings and What to expect:

Colliers International Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm earned $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Colliers International Group has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year (($9.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 179.03% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $3.46 per share. Colliers International Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Colliers International Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “8998982”.

Colliers International Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$143.46 And 5 day price change is $3.49 (2.48%) with average volume for 5 day average is 60,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $135.60 and 20 day price change is $16.52 (12.91%) and average 20 day moving volume is 64,505. 50 day moving average is $134.16 and 50 day price change is $10.32 ( 7.69%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 70,276. 200 day moving average is $114.63 and 200 day price change is $57.33 (65.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 70,245.

Other owners latest trading in Colliers International Group :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. were 31,651 which equates to market value of $5.13M and appx 1.50% owners of Colliers International Group

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 77,500 which equates to market value of $9.91M and appx 0.80% owners of Colliers International Group

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 10,575 which equates to market value of $1.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Colliers International Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 65.39% for Colliers International Group

