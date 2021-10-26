How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Earnings results for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Community Health Systems are expected to grow by 33.77% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.03 per share. Community Health Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Community Health Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Community Health Systems stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for CYH. The average twelve-month price target for Community Health Systems is $14.19 with a high price target of $21.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

Community Health Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.19, Community Health Systems has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $10.78. Community Health Systems has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Community Health Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

In the past three months, Community Health Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Community Health Systems is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH



Earnings for Community Health Systems are expected to grow by 33.77% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Health Systems is 3.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Community Health Systems is 3.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.16. Community Health Systems has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

