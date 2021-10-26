How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Earnings results for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for CBDthe .

Dividend Strength: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays a meaningful dividend of 1.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 11.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

In the past three months, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is held by insiders. Only 4.82% of the stock of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD



Earnings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição are expected to decrease by -14.29% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 3.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 3.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a PEG Ratio of 1.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

