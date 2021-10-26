thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Earnings results for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company earned $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.8. Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 18.50% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.78 per share. CONMED has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CONMED will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6396565”.

Analyst Opinion on CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CONMED stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for CNMD. The average twelve-month price target for CONMED is $161.25 with a high price target of $175.00 and a low price target of $150.00.

CONMED has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.25, CONMED has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $144.05. CONMED has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CONMED does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CONMED is 36.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CONMED will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.16% next year. This indicates that CONMED will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

In the past three months, CONMED insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,590,383.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of CONMED is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD



Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 18.50% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of CONMED is 81.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of CONMED is 81.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.16. CONMED has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CONMED has a P/B Ratio of 5.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

