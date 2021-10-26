ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Raised by Mizuho to $99.00

ConocoPhillips stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ConocoPhillips stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $99.00. The analysts previously had $88.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ConocoPhillips traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $77.13. 720387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10457401. On Monday, Shares of ConocoPhillips closed at $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41.ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $77.98. While on yearly highs and lows, ConocoPhillips today has traded high as $77.44 and has touched $76.47 on the downward trend.

ConocoPhillips Earnings and What to expect:

ConocoPhillips last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.0. Earnings for ConocoPhillips are expected to grow by 6.68% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $5.11 per share. ConocoPhillips has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ConocoPhillips will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of ConocoPhillips is 65.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of ConocoPhillips is 65.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.16. ConocoPhillips has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ConocoPhillips has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$75.96 And 5 day price change is $1.64 (2.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,197,531. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $73.28 and 20 day price change is $9.16 (13.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 9,068,413. 50 day moving average is $63.85 and 50 day price change is $22.15 ( 40.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 8,966,989. 200 day moving average is $56.41 and 200 day price change is $31.60 (69.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 9,353,226.

Other owners latest trading in ConocoPhillips :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 3,679 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of ConocoPhillips

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 14,599 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.10% owners of ConocoPhillips

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Baxter Bros Inc. were 5,462 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.10% owners of ConocoPhillips

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.47% for ConocoPhillips

