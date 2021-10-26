Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Earnings results for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for Constellium are expected to grow by 8.84% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.60 per share. Constellium has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Constellium will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Constellium stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings for CSTM. The average twelve-month price target for Constellium is $21.67 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Constellium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.67, Constellium has a forecasted upside of 25.2% from its current price of $17.31. Constellium has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium does not currently pay a dividend. Constellium does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

In the past three months, Constellium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.41% of the stock of Constellium is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM



Earnings for Constellium are expected to grow by 8.84% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Constellium is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Constellium is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70.

