Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Target Raised by Mizuho to $62.00

Continental Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Continental Resources stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $62.00. The analysts previously had $42.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Continental Resources traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $52.20. 122673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1775937. On Monday, Shares of Continental Resources closed at $52.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Continental Resources today has traded high as $52.70 and has touched $51.78 on the downward trend.

Continental Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Continental Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Continental Resources has generated ($1.17) earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Earnings for Continental Resources are expected to decrease by -8.40% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $3.60 per share. Continental Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Continental Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160546”.

Earnings for Continental Resources are expected to decrease by -8.40% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Continental Resources is 50.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Continental Resources is 50.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.26. Continental Resources has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Continental Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$51.17 And 5 day price change is -$0.35 (-0.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,536,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.69 and 20 day price change is $4.76 (10.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,672,020. 50 day moving average is $43.65 and 50 day price change is $15.22 ( 41.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,683,564. 200 day moving average is $32.92 and 200 day price change is $32.80 (1.7236) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,012,735.

Other owners latest trading in Continental Resources :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 5,299 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.10% owners of Continental Resources

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Capital Advisors Inc. OK were 6,230 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Continental Resources

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 24,834 which equates to market value of $1.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Continental Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 13.14% for Continental Resources

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING