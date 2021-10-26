Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Earnings results for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for Core Laboratories are expected to grow by 54.05% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.14 per share. Core Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Core Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Core Laboratories stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for CLB. The average twelve-month price target for Core Laboratories is $26.79 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $17.50.

Core Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.57, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.79, Core Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $28.02. Core Laboratories has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Core Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Core Laboratories is 5.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Core Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.51% next year. This indicates that Core Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

In the past three months, Core Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.48% of the stock of Core Laboratories is held by insiders. 98.55% of the stock of Core Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB



Earnings for Core Laboratories are expected to grow by 54.05% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Core Laboratories is 38.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Core Laboratories is 38.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.58. Core Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Core Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 16.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

