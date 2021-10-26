Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Earnings results for CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.86 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.1. CPS Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

like CPS Technologies stock less than the stock of other Computer and Technology companies. 66.67% of gave CPS Technologies an outperform vote while computer and technology companies recieve an average of 68.01% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. CPS Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

In the past three months, CPS Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 29.30% of the stock of CPS Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.88% of the stock of CPS Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH



The P/E ratio of CPS Technologies is 241.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of CPS Technologies is 241.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.15. CPS Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 10.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

