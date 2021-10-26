Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Earnings results for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The company earned $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics has generated ($5.29) earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for CRISPR Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $4.75 to ($7.16) per share. CRISPR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CRISPR Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for CRSP. The average twelve-month price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is $162.20 with a high price target of $210.00 and a low price target of $101.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $162.20, CRISPR Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 67.7% from its current price of $96.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. CRISPR Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

In the past three months, CRISPR Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,650,530.00 in company stock. 10.70% of the stock of CRISPR Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.68% of the stock of CRISPR Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP



Earnings for CRISPR Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $4.75 to ($7.16) per share. The P/E ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics is 18.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics is 18.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

