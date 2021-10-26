Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Raised by BTIG Research to $95.00

Cryoport stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cryoport stock Target Raised by BTIG Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $95.00. The analysts previously had $80.00 target price. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cryoport traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $80.77. 20226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260323. On Monday, Shares of Cryoport closed at $80.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62.Cryoport has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. While on yearly highs and lows, Cryoport today has traded high as $80.77 and has touched $79.30 on the downward trend.

Cryoport Earnings and What to expect:

Cryoport last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm earned $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cryoport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.38) per share. Cryoport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Cryoport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Cryoport is -41.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cryoport has a P/B Ratio of 8.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$75.99 And 5 day price change is $7.62 (10.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 307,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $69.09 and 20 day price change is $8.57 (12.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 275,490. 50 day moving average is $65.56 and 50 day price change is $21.33 ( 37.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 240,750. 200 day moving average is $60.62 and 200 day price change is $22.04 (38.94%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 403,216.

Other owners latest trading in Cryoport :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 500 which equates to market value of $33K and appx 0.00% owners of Cryoport

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC were 29,200 which equates to market value of $1.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Cryoport

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Nkcfo LLC were 1,800 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Cryoport

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.29% for Cryoport

