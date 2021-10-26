Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Earnings results for CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $2.00 per share. CTS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CTS will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6028607”.

Analyst Opinion on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CTS stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for CTS. The average twelve-month price target for CTS is $34.00 with a high price target of $34.00 and a low price target of $34.00.

on CTS’s analyst rating history

CTS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, CTS has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $31.92. CTS has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CTS does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CTS is 14.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CTS will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.00% next year. This indicates that CTS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

In the past three months, CTS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.22% of the stock of CTS is held by insiders. 88.98% of the stock of CTS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTS (NYSE:CTS



Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of CTS is 26.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of CTS is 26.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.15. CTS has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

