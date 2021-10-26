Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Earnings results for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.26. The business earned $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year ($5.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Customers Bancorp are expected to decrease by -11.04% in the coming year, from $8.24 to $7.33 per share. Customers Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Customers Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Customers Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for CUBI. The average twelve-month price target for Customers Bancorp is $53.75 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $51.00.

Dividend Strength: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Customers Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

In the past three months, Customers Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.23% of the stock of Customers Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.19% of the stock of Customers Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI



Earnings for Customers Bancorp are expected to decrease by -11.04% in the coming year, from $8.24 to $7.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Customers Bancorp is 8.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Customers Bancorp is 8.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Customers Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

