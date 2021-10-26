may delivered a positive earnings surprise CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Earnings results for CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 25.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.57 per share. CyberOptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CyberOptics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “2337823”.

Analyst Opinion on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CyberOptics stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for CYBE. The average twelve-month price target for CyberOptics is $45.00 with a high price target of $54.00 and a low price target of $36.00.

CyberOptics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, CyberOptics has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $37.28. CyberOptics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics does not currently pay a dividend. CyberOptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

In the past three months, CyberOptics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $232,380.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by insiders. 63.20% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE



Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 25.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 35.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 35.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.15. CyberOptics has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CyberOptics has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

