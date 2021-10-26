Must-See Earnings Estimates for: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Earnings results for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.92. CyrusOne has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.0. Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 4.25% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.17 per share. CyrusOne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. CyrusOne will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160637”.

Analyst Opinion on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CyrusOne stock is Hold based on the current 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for CONE. The average twelve-month price target for CyrusOne is $79.62 with a high price target of $90.00 and a low price target of $70.00.

on CONE’s analyst rating history

CyrusOne has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.62, CyrusOne has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $81.52. CyrusOne has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CyrusOne has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of CyrusOne is 53.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CyrusOne will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.88% next year. This indicates that CyrusOne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

In the past three months, CyrusOne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of CyrusOne is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE



Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 4.25% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.17 per share. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is 2,038.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is 2,038.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. CyrusOne has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CyrusOne has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

