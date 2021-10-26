Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Earnings results for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are expected to grow by 25.20% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.59 per share. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for DB. The average twelve-month price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is $11.80 with a high price target of $11.80 and a low price target of $11.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.80, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $13.53. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft does not currently pay a dividend. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.55% next year. This indicates that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

In the past three months, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.43% of the stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)



Earnings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are expected to grow by 25.20% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 10.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 10.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a PEG Ratio of 0.22. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

