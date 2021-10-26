Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Raised by Mizuho to $147.00

Diamondback Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Diamondback Energy stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $147.00. The analysts previously had $127.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Diamondback Energy traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $111.60. 324149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2893176. On Monday, Shares of Diamondback Energy closed at $111.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.73. While on yearly highs and lows, Diamondback Energy today has traded high as $111.89 and has touched $109.75 on the downward trend.

Diamondback Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Diamondback Energy last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diamondback Energy has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year (($8.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 52.51% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $16.09 per share. Diamondback Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Diamondback Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7705208”.

Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 52.51% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $16.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -12.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diamondback Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Diamondback Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$109.91 And 5 day price change is -$0.19 (-0.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,644,536. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $106.60 and 20 day price change is $15.77 (16.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,605,139. 50 day moving average is $89.39 and 50 day price change is $38.21 ( 52.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,579,816. 200 day moving average is $80.61 and 200 day price change is $52.45 (89.97%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,657,981.

Other owners latest trading in Diamondback Energy :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 3,560 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Diamondback Energy

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Krilogy Financial LLC were 2,418 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Diamondback Energy

On 10/25/2021 shares held by OLD National Bancorp IN were 106,318 which equates to market value of $10.07M and appx 0.40% owners of Diamondback Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.61% for Diamondback Energy

