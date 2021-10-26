How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Earnings results for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business earned $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year (($3.39) diluted earnings per share). Digimarc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Digimarc stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for DMRC. The average twelve-month price target for Digimarc is $23.00 with a high price target of $23.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

analyst rating history

Digimarc has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Digimarc has a forecasted downside of 52.0% from its current price of $47.94. Digimarc has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc does not currently pay a dividend. Digimarc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

In the past three months, Digimarc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $114,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 25.17% of the stock of Digimarc is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.82% of the stock of Digimarc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC



The P/E ratio of Digimarc is -14.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Digimarc is -14.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Digimarc has a P/B Ratio of 8.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

