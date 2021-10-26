Will stock surge before Earnings results? Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Earnings results for Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201 million. Donegal Group has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Donegal Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Donegal Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dividend Strength: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Donegal Group has been increasing its dividend for 19 years. The dividend payout ratio of Donegal Group is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

In the past three months, Donegal Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $91,680.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 10.03% of the stock of Donegal Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.45% of the stock of Donegal Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)



The P/E ratio of Donegal Group is 8.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Donegal Group is 8.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Donegal Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

