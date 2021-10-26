Will stock surge before Earnings results? Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Earnings results for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company earned $662 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Earnings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to grow by 37.55% in the coming year, from $2.53 to $3.48 per share. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for RDY. The average twelve-month price target for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is $66.71 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $63.41.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 13.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.05% next year. This indicates that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

In the past three months, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 11.05% of the stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY



Earnings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to grow by 37.55% in the coming year, from $2.53 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 39.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is 39.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.16. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

