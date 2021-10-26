Wall street estimates Earnings report Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Earnings results for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company earned $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Driven Brands has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.2. Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.94 per share. Driven Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Driven Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Driven Brands stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for DRVN. The average twelve-month price target for Driven Brands is $37.11 with a high price target of $42.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

Driven Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Driven Brands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Driven Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

In the past three months, Driven Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $628,235,392.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Driven Brands is held by insiders. Only 22.41% of the stock of Driven Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN



Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Driven Brands is 77.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Driven Brands is 77.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18.

