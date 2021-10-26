Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Earnings results for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.83 per share. Duke Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Duke Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Duke Realty stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for DRE. The average twelve-month price target for Duke Realty is $53.36 with a high price target of $57.00 and a low price target of $47.00.

Duke Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.36, Duke Realty has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $55.70. Duke Realty has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Duke Realty has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Duke Realty is 67.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Duke Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.74% next year. This indicates that Duke Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

In the past three months, Duke Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $532,503.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by insiders. 96.39% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE



Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 42.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 42.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Duke Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Duke Realty has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

